LA Times Today: Now’s the time to step inside the most beautiful private gardens in and around L.A.
Spring garden tours are in full bloom across Southern California, offering a colorful escape into the most beautiful backyards in the region. From vibrant rose gardens to tranquil native plant sanctuaries, the tours showcase our diverse horticultural heritage.
Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or just looking for a peaceful weekend stroll, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.
To learn more about these garden tours, go to their websites, leimertparkgardentour.com and heardsgardentour.com.
