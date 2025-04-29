Advertisement
L.A. County workers begin 2-day strike, disrupting services
By Juliana Yamada
Rebecca Ellis and Mark E. Potts
About 55,000 L.A. County workers walked off their jobs Monday night, disrupting public services from healthcare and social work to libraries and parks.

Leaders of SEIU Local 721 said the two-day strike started at 7 p.m. Monday, sparked by what they characterized as a failure by the county to fairly negotiate a new contract.

“Clearly, they thought they were above the law. They thought we would never strike,” said union head David Green in a statement. “They thought wrong.”
