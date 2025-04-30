LA Times Today: Liberals win as Trump looms large over Canada election
Canada’s new prime minister, Liberal Mark that nation’s federal election yesterday, one in which U.S. President Donald Trump loomed large.
Toronto Star Ottawa bureau chief Tonda MacCharles joined Lisa McRee with what the election means for Canada, the U.S. and the world.
