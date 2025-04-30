LA Times Today: Liberals win as Trump looms large over Canada election

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Canada’s new prime minister, Liberal Mark that nation’s federal election yesterday, one in which U.S. President Donald Trump loomed large.



Toronto Star Ottawa bureau chief Tonda MacCharles joined Lisa McRee with what the election means for Canada, the U.S. and the world.