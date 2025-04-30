LA Times Today: Modular housing may finally have its day — as solution to wildfire rebuilding

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Many Angelenos are familiar with modular construction for backyard ADUs. You might have seen one of those granny flats hoisted on a crane in your own neighborhood. But what about larger single family homes?



As thousands of wildfire victims look to rebuild, the speed of prefabricated construction is enticing some people to give it a closer look.



L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon wrote about how modular housing may be a solution to wildfire rebuilding.