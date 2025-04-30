LA Times Today: Michelin adds 15 restaurants to its California guide. Nearly half are in Los Angeles

It is the holy grail for restaurants: appearing in the famed Michelin Guide. A star – or even just a mention – can boost a restaurant’s visibility and popularity.



Now, a whole new batch of eateries are being featured in Michelin’s 2025 California Guide.



L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo joined Lisa McRee to talk about the new additions.