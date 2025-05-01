LA Times Today: Tony Lam was an original influencer in Little Saigon — and he’s still got it

Fifty years ago today, the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese army, effectively ending the Vietnam War.



A large number of South Vietnamese refugees were relocated to the United States. And today, California is home to more Vietnamese-Americans than any other state.



L.A. Times reporter Ahn Do has written about the political force the community has become in Southern California.