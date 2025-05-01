Advertisement
VIDEO | 07:05
LA Times Today: Tony Lam was an original influencer in Little Saigon — and he’s still got it
California

LA Times Today: Tony Lam was an original influencer in Little Saigon — and he’s still got it

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Fifty years ago today, the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese army, effectively ending the Vietnam War.

A large number of South Vietnamese refugees were relocated to the United States. And today, California is home to more Vietnamese-Americans than any other state.

L.A. Times reporter Ahn Do has written about the political force the community has become in Southern California.
CaliforniaLA Times Today
Advertisement