LA Times Today: Trump’s order to expand U.S. timber production includes all of California’s national forests

At the height of California’s timber production in the midcentury, the state was harvesting six billion board feet per year from its forests. But logging regulations slowed the deforestation and put protections on those trees.



Now, the Trump administration says California timber country is back open for business.



L.A. Times environment reporter Hayley Smith is covering this story.