State ethnic studies graduation mandate stalls

California became a national pioneer four years ago in making ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement. But , but Gov. Gavin Newsom is quietly withholding state funding just months before course is set to launch — putting the mandate on hold.
Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.