California

What do I need to know about the Real ID?

By Rebecca Castillo
After two decades of delays, the Real ID Act finally has a *real* deadline: May 7. If you miss the deadline, you’ll no longer be able to do things like fly domestically or enter federal facilities, unless you have another federally accepted identification. Many DMV locations have also extended their hours for Real ID services up until June 27.

