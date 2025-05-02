LA Times Today: The California grizzly bear, gone for 100 years, could thrive if brought back

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Grizzly bears have been extinct in California for more than a century, but a new study suggests the return of the bears to California is not only possible – they could thrive again here.



L.A. Times reporter Lila Seidman wrote about all about our fascination with the grizzly.