LA Times Today: OpenAI says its nonprofit will remain in control of its for-profit business

OpenAI is making a bold push into the entertainment and film industry with a new text-to-video tool called Sora. In an effort to grab Hollywood’s attention, a series of AI-generated short films were screened here in L.A.

Business entertainment writer Wendy Lee wrote about how the AI films went over with the audience.
