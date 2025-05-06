LA Times Today: Trump announces 100% tariffs on movies made overseas, surprising studios

It’s a death defying stunt: trying to make a profit in Hollywood. Today the town is reeling after President Donald Trump announced he’s instituting a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside of the United States.



L.A. Times senior entertainment writer Meg James joined Lisa McRee to explain.