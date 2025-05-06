What’s happening with federal student loans in default?

Beginning May 5, the Trump administration is resuming collections on federal student loans that are in default. Borrowers who haven’t made a payment in over 270 days may see financial institutions collect funds from their wages, tax refunds or Social Security benefits.



For a deeper dive, read the print version of this story at latimes.com.



📹: Rebecca Castillo

✏️: Karen Garcia