What’s happening with federal student loans in default?
Beginning May 5, the Trump administration is resuming collections on federal student loans that are in default. Borrowers who haven’t made a payment in over 270 days may see financial institutions collect funds from their wages, tax refunds or Social Security benefits.
For a deeper dive, read the print version of this story at latimes.com.
📹: Rebecca Castillo
✏️: Karen Garcia
