What’s happening with federal student loans in default?
What’s happening with federal student loans in default?

By Rebecca Castillo
Beginning May 5, the Trump administration is resuming collections on federal student loans that are in default. Borrowers who haven’t made a payment in over 270 days may see financial institutions collect funds from their wages, tax refunds or Social Security benefits.

California
