LA Times Today: Scientists say they ‘de-extincted’ dire wolves. Experts at La Brea Tar Pits are skeptical
Most people know of dire wolves from “Game of Thrones.” The species isn’t actually fictional, but it has been extinct for thousands of years.
Now, scientists say they’ve brought the dire wolf back to life. But other experts are skeptical about that claim.
L.A. Times reporting fellow Kaitlyn Huamani joined Lisa McRee to explain.
