LA Times Today: A look ahead at the conclave to elect the next pope

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The movie “Conclave” gave us a look into the ancient and secretive ritual the Catholic Church uses to elect a pope.



A conclave begins for real Wednesday at the Vatican to choose Pope Francis’ successor. And for the first time, could the next pope be an American?



Joe Ferullo is the CEO and publisher of the National Catholic Reporter. He’s here to explain how this arcane process works and who’s on the potential short list of candidates.