LA Times Today: Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS and NPR

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Since his first term, President Donald Trump has waged a relentless war on the news media, going after networks, newspapers, even the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe.



And last week, he expanded his attacks to include NPR and PBS, home of Masterpiece Theater and Sesame Street.



L.A. Times senior entertainment industry writer Meg James is here with the latest.