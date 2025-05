A new way to battle invasive mosquitoes

The battle against those annoying ankle-biting invasive mosquitoes may have turned a corner.

Tom Carroll spoke with his colleague Lila Seidman to learn more about a successful pilot program in L.A. County that involves releasing infertile male mosquitoes as a way to reduce the population of these black-and-white blood suckers.