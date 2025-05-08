Pope Crave and the conclave meme craze

After one day and 27 minutes in the conclave, a new pope has been elected: Robert Prevost, who took the name Leo XIV. Some people found out from major news outlets, and others out found out from Pope Crave, a Twitter account that began as a fan account for Conclave (2024), but – unexpectedly – turned into much more.



With nearly 100,000 followers and multiple correspondents in Rome, Pope Crave provided live updates throughout the conclave, drawing in an audience of Gen Z and millennial fans. They even broke the news of the new pope before the Vatican.



@bexcastillo spoke to one of the admins of the account to learn more.