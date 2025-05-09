LA Times Today: Inside the country’s largest wholesale flower market

Mother’s Day is Sunday and florists all over the country are preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the year.



Here in L.A., few places are as busy as the Original Los Angeles Flower Market, which draws florists, wholesalers and shoppers from all over Southern California. Founded in 1921, it’s the oldest and largest wholesale flower market in the country.



