LA Times Today: YouTube turns 20 years old. How it changed TV as we know it

One video clip from 2005 was a pivotal moment in internet history. The man in the video is one of the co-founders of what was then a fledgling website called YouTube, and his visit to the San Diego Zoo was the first video uploaded to it.



YouTube recently turned 20 and in that time has completely changed TV as we know it.



Wendy Lee covers the entertainment business and joined Lisa McRee with the story.