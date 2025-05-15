What you need to know about Disneyland turning 70

Disneyland this July is turning 70, but the festivities officially launch on 5/16. “World of Color Happiness!” is one of many entertainment offerings that the park will highlight over the coming year, but it’s designed to be arguably the showcase production, as many others, such as the nighttime parade “Paint the Night,” are returning shows. And “World of Color Happiness!” sets the tone of the 70th anniversary celebrations. Disneyland faithful who remember the 60th anniversary a decade ago will recall an anniversary year that dug deep into Disneyland history and lore. Todd Martens tells you everything you need to know.
Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine. Martens has contributed to numerous books, including “The Big Lebowski: An Illustrated, Annotated History of the Greatest Cult Film of All Time.” He continues to torture himself by rooting for the Chicago Cubs and, while he likes dogs, he is more of a cat person.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.