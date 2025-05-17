Advertisement
Suspected bomb blast near reproductive health clinic in Palm Springs
Suspected bomb blast near reproductive health clinic in Palm Springs

By Mark E. Potts 
A suspected bomb blast that authorities believe was “an intentional act of violence” outside a fertility clinic left one person dead and others reportedly with additional injuries in Palm Springs on Saturday.

The blast was reportedly felt more than two miles away and severely damaged the clinic and several other buildings. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive, Palm Springs officials said.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

