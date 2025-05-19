LA Times Today: Newsom urges cities to act on homelessness
Governor Gavin Newsom called on cities across the state to ban homeless encampments and remove tents from sidewalks and other public properties. It comes as the state delivers more $3 billion to communities dealing with mental disorders in the homeless population.
But it also comes as the governor tries to burnish his legacy as he considers a run for the White House.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Phil Willon joined Lisa McRee with more.
