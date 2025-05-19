LA Times Today: Newsom urges cities to act on homelessness

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Governor Gavin Newsom called on cities across the state to ban homeless encampments and remove tents from sidewalks and other public properties. It comes as the state delivers more $3 billion to communities dealing with mental disorders in the homeless population.



But it also comes as the governor tries to burnish his legacy as he considers a run for the White House.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Phil Willon joined Lisa McRee with more.