LA Times Today: Getting a filling — at the mall. Why dentists and other wellness tenants are in big demand

Getting a filling — at the mall. Why dentists and other wellness tenants are in big demand

For years, neighborhood shopping centers have been our go-to places for clothing boutiques, shoe shops and cosmetic stores. But the covid pandemic changed a lot of that.



Now many of those businesses are being replaced by dentists and other wellness tenants. Instead of retail, they call it medtail.



L.A. Times commercial real estate reporter Roger Vincent wrote about it.