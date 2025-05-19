LA Times Today: Top LAFD union officers suspended after audit flags $800,000 in credit card spending
The president of the L.A. Fire Departments labor union, Freddy Escobar, long a critic of what he called an insufficient fire department budget and two other people have been suspended after an L.A. Times investigation and an audit revealed $800,000 in questionable credit card spending.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Alene Tchekmedyian has been reporting on the controversies and joined Lisa McRee to discuss it.
