LA Times Today: Trump’s call to reopen Alcatraz falls flat with tourists, who ask: Why and how?

On March 21, 1963 Alcatraz federal prison closed its doors and moved the remaining inmates to more modern facilities. Today, Alcatraz is one of San Francisco’s top tourist attractions.



But now President Trump wants to rebuild and reopen The Rock, as it was known, to house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.



L.A. Times Jessica Garrison visited Alcatraz to get an up close look.