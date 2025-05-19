Voices

LA Times Today: Patt Says: Heroes, stars, and monarchs - when statues go awry

For thousands of years, famous humans and events have been immortalized in marble or bronze in the form of statues.



Nowadays, it may be less common to commission a bust of yourself, but Times columnist Patt Morrison says plenty of world leaders and sports stars still get honored with statues, with varying degrees of success.



Here’s what Patt says.