LA Times Today: Gut-brain link may affect behavior in children with autism
Science & Medicine

One in 31 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism, and while there is a lot of disinformation about it, doctors have not yet determined the cause of autism. Now, a new study from USC has found a link between the gut and the brain that may affect behavior in children with autism.

Doctor Lisa Aziz-Zadeh is a professor at USC’s Brain and Creativity Institute. She authored the study and joined Lisa McRee with more.
