LA Times Today: SoCal officials unleash sterile mosquitoes in bid to curb disease — with promising results

Summer is coming, which means mosquito season. The insect’s bite can bring more than just a few days of itching. Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever have risen in Southern California in recent months.



L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman wrote about a promising tactic to reduce the mosquito population, releasing thousands more of them into the region.