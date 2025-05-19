Advertisement
LA Times Today: SoCal officials unleash sterile mosquitoes in bid to curb disease — with promising results
Summer is coming, which means mosquito season. The insect’s bite can bring more than just a few days of itching. Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever have risen in Southern California in recent months.

L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman wrote about a promising tactic to reduce the mosquito population, releasing thousands more of them into the region.
