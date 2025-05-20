LA Times Today: Copper thieves cut phone service to seniors in South L.A.

In the smartphone age, the sound of a dial tone may seem like a throwback to a bygone era. But for many seniors, the landline phone is their literal lifeline to the outside world. The theft of copper wire has plagued L.A., impacting everything from streetlights to the 6th Street Bridge and now home phones.



Jasmine Mendez is an editorial assistant with the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.