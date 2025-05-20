LA Times Today: Fringe theories, a friend’s death and massive explosives: Portrait emerges of Palm Springs bombing suspect

We are learning more about the suspected bomber who set off a massive explosive outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. The FBI has identified 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus as the suspected bomber, who was killed in the blast.



Richard Winton is one of five L.A. Times reporters working this story and joined Kate Cagle with what they have uncovered.