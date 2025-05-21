Advertisement
This California spa buries you up to your head in compost
Lifestyle

By Alyssa Bereznak
 and Mark E. Potts
Our welnness editor, Alyssa Bereznak, tried the Osmosis Day Spa’s enzyme-cedar bath, which buries guests in a mixture of wood chips and rice bran for a relaxing, warming and healing experience.
Alyssa Bereznak

Alyssa Bereznak is the wellness editor for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered media and culture for the Ringer, and consumer technology and politics for Yahoo News. She’s the author, reporter and host of two narrative podcasts about social media: “This Blew Up,” and “Boom/Bust: HQ Trivia” — the latter of which was named one of the best podcasts of 2020 by The Atlantic. She has written for publications such as Vanity Fair, New York Magazine and NYLON.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

