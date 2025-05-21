LA Times Today: In these parts of California, earning less than $100,000 makes you ‘low income’

Is a single person who makes $100,000 a year considered low income? Well, it really depends on where you live in the Golden State. Silicon Valley has long been the epicenter of California’s housing affordability crisis but that trend is now spreading to other areas as well.



L.A. Times data reporter Terry Castleman crunched the numbers and joined Kate Cagle with the details.