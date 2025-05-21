LA Times Today: Pete Rose, ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson reinstated by Major League Baseball, making Hall of Fame election possible

Pete Rose remains baseball’s all-time hits king. But his reputation was stained because of gambling: He was banned from the game and barred from entry to the Hall of Fame.



Last week, all of that changed. Rose, who died in September, was taken off of baseball’s permanently ineligible list.



L.A. Times sports writer Steve Henson spoke with Kelvin Washington.