LA Times Today: Nearly half of Pasadena Unified schools have contaminated soil, district finds

The cleanup of debris from the January wildfires is progressing faster than expected. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to clear most affected properties within a year. But as the debris and ash is removed, a new danger lurks in the ground.



A study shows nearly half of the schools in the Pasadena Unified School District have contaminated soil from the Eaton fire.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty wrote about the dangers for the students at those schools.