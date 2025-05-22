LA Times Today: LAPD launches ‘deep dive’ probes into officers’ 911 responses after two Valley killings go undiscovered

Neighbors say it sounded like a life or death struggle at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley. LAPD officers responded but said they heard nothing and then left.



A body was discovered two days later.



L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton says it’s not the only time this has happened. He spoke with Lisa McRee.