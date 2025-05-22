LA Times Today: Hollywood’s all-important summer box office has never been less predictable

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Saving the world and rescuing the box office may seem like an impossible task, but Tom Cruise may be able to do both with “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”



With a summer slate chock full of sequels and reboots, Hollywood is banking on big tent pole films like Mission Impossible.



But, as L.A. Times senior editor Ryan Faughnder writes, the summer box office has never been harder to predict.