LA Times Today: Hollywood’s all-important summer box office has never been less predictable
Saving the world and rescuing the box office may seem like an impossible task, but Tom Cruise may be able to do both with “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”
With a summer slate chock full of sequels and reboots, Hollywood is banking on big tent pole films like Mission Impossible.
But, as L.A. Times senior editor Ryan Faughnder writes, the summer box office has never been harder to predict.
