LA Times Today: Insurers seek to surcharge California homeowners for L.A. County fire costs

The Palisades and Eaton fires caused unprecedented destruction in Southern California. More than 18,000 homes and buildings were either destroyed or damaged.



Now, homeowners across the state might be footing the bill. Insurance companies could charge higher premiums or additional surcharges due to the financial impact of the wildfires.



L.A. Times Laurence Darmiento has been covering this story and joined Kate Cagle with more.