Fatal plane crash in San Diego neighborhood
- Share via
A private jet flying in dense fog crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday morning, sparking intense flames that scorched several homes, mangled dozens of vehicles and forced almost 100 people to evacuate.
The only known fatalities were the occupants of the aircraft. It still wasn’t clear exactly how many people were on board, but San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said there were at least two.
The FAA identified the plane as a Cessna 550. Eddy said the plane can hold eight to 10 passengers.
The only known fatalities were the occupants of the aircraft. It still wasn’t clear exactly how many people were on board, but San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said there were at least two.
The FAA identified the plane as a Cessna 550. Eddy said the plane can hold eight to 10 passengers.