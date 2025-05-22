Advertisement
Free observation deck at City Hall

By Rebecca Castillo
Did you know there’s a free observation tower on the 27th floor at city hall in downtown L.A.?

From 1997 to 2001, Project Restore, a historic preservation non-profit, did a restoration and seismic retrofitting of the building.

@bexcastillo stopped by for a tour with the former project manager.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

