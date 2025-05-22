Free observation deck at City Hall
Did you know there’s a free observation tower on the 27th floor at city hall in downtown L.A.?
From 1997 to 2001, Project Restore, a historic preservation non-profit, did a restoration and seismic retrofitting of the building.
@bexcastillo stopped by for a tour with the former project manager.
