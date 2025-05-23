LA Times Today: Cannes Film Festival brings out the stars and early Oscar buzz

So far, the longest standing ovation this year at the Cannes Film Festival has set the record for the longest ever, lasting 12 minutes. For an insider’s look at the movies getting the most acclaim plus new red carpet fashion rules Spectrum News 1 anchor Kate Cagle talked to L.A. Times film critic Amy Nicholson who joined her from the French Riviera.