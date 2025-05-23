The L.A. Times Drama Roundtable with Noah Wyle, Kaitlin Olson and more is coming

Sterling K. Brown, Jason Isaacs, Allison Janney, Britt Lower, Kaitlin Olson, Billy Bob Thornton and Noah Wyle talk worst auditions, OMG moments on set and how to lose an award on the Envelope Drama Roundtable.Watch The Envelope Drama Roundtable this Friday May 23, on Spectrum at 8pm PST and on the L.A. Times YouTube at 9pm PST.Presented by @andorofficialWatch the roundtable here.