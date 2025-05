Inside the “Pride & Prejudice” (2005) 20th anniversary ball

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“Pride & Prejudice” (2005) starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Fans attended a ball hosted at the Langham Huntington for some music, dancing and excellent boiled potatoes.