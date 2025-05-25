SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft streaks across the sky

A sonic boom was heard across Los Angeles as a SpaceX cargo vessel lit up the night sky.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A sonic boom caused by a SpaceX cargo vessel rattled Los Angeles late Saturday evening.



Residents across the region reported a loud boom and rattling sensation around 10:45 p.m.



The boom appears to be linked to a SpaceX Dragon capsule that was re-entering the atmosphere, according to a post on X from Elon Musk’s space agency.