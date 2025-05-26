Jason Isaacs talks ‘White Lotus’ and the internet

“I’m not really an actor anymore; I just do ‘White Lotus’ publicity for a job,” Jason Isaacs says. Isaacs talks about how comments he made in interviews about the show set off an online frenzy.



“Not just the way that the show blew up but also the level of microscopic interest in anything any of us said, tweeted, posted — there aren’t many new experiences for actors who’ve been around a long time, but this one has been shocking, and I’m quite glad that it’s abating now.”



Watch Isaacs, Sterling K. Brown, Allison Janney, Britt Lower, Kaitlin Olson, Billy Bob Thornton and Noah Wyle on The Envelope Drama Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.



Presented by @andorofficial



