You letting Noah Wyle operate on you?

Which medical procedures can Noah Wyle perform? Who is the better doctor, Dr. Robby from “The Pitt” or Dr. Carter from “E.R.?” These answers and more when he answers our Very Important Questions presented by @DisneyPlus #NoahWyle #ThePitt