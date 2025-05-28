LA Times Today: In a race to clean up Altadena, businesses are on their own

In Altadena, local businesses are facing an uphill battle as they try to reopen. More than 200,000 residents and workers were displaced by the Eaton fire, leaving the few remaining businesses without a customer base. Even with community support, the road to recovery remains uncertain for these once-thriving businesses.



Earlier this month, L.A. County launched a new disaster loan program aimed at providing capital to small businesses in Altadena which would give qualifying owners up to $75,000 per business. For more on this program visit altadenabizrelief.lacda.org.