LA Times Today: Walmart, Mattel and other retailers to boost prices as trade war hits shoppers

In the weeks since President Trump announced a slew of tariffs on imported goods, the whole world has been talking about his trade wars. As tariffs on goods from other countries go into effect, American consumers are starting to feel the pinch.



L.A. Times reporting fellow Malia Mendez wrote about retailers nationwide who are raising prices in response to higher costs.