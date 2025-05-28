Creating SoCal’s “finest unwatchable content”
In 2014, director Stoney Sharp bought a television switchboard from 1992 called the “Video Toaster.” The multi-cam setup allows filmmakers to easily shoot live events without having to edit a final product. From there, the volunteer-run public access station Highland Park TV was born.
The crew shoots live music and comedy shows, but has also been known to create more avant-garde videos, like a clip of a stuffed animal rotating on a pedestal or an emergency hotline parody.
@bexcastillo stopped by the studio to chat with some of the team and learn more about creating what they boast is “Southern California’s finest unwatchable content.”
