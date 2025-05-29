LA Times Today: Traffic at the Port of Los Angeles set to plunge amid tariffs

President Trump’s tariffs are having a dramatic impact on the Port of Los Angeles... As the flow of goods begins to slow drastically. President Trump said that is “a good thing.” Is it? It will almost certainly mean fewer jobs and higher prices.



Gene Seroka is the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles and joined Lisa McRee to discuss it.